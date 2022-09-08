Cook Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases 524 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Cook Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 0.6% of Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cook Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 70,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 261,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,874,000 after acquiring an additional 13,569 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 73,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFG traded up $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,676 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

