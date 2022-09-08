CoPuppy (CP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $20,134.91

CoPuppy (CP) traded down 35.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. CoPuppy has a total market cap of $20,134.91 and approximately $26,783.00 worth of CoPuppy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoPuppy coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CoPuppy has traded down 42.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CoPuppy Profile

CoPuppy (CRYPTO:CP) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. CoPuppy’s total supply is 56,145,496 coins and its circulating supply is 54,895,496 coins. CoPuppy’s official website is bsc.copuppy.io/layout/index. CoPuppy’s official Twitter account is @cryptoproglobal.

CoPuppy Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoPuppy is a dapp process deployed in Binance smart chain, friendly and open to developers, which makes it possible to be compatible with mainstream and innovative DeFi products. Copupy supports multiple types of original DEFI applications, it can help developers and users experience a new NFT experience. In CoPuppy, NFT is not only a collection, but also a decentralized and non-fungible application of games, loan protocol, cross-chain protocol and DEX. CP(CoPuppy Token) is the token for Copupy platform. Burning CP can obtain the NFTs with exclusive copyright and participate in the ecological construction of the platform. CP is the only block chain platform that uses NFTs to replace the equity of token governance. Users holding CP can experience DEFI’s innovative finance, games, movies, music, video games, streaming media and a series of “Build By Puppy” to form a unique NFTs in the open network of Binance Smart Chain, and complete ecological governance. CoPuppy Innovatively introduced collection, game and financial concepts, NFT collections are of inestimable value, games introduced a deflation model, and improved the scalability of NFT through financial lending.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoPuppy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoPuppy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CoPuppy using one of the exchanges listed above.

