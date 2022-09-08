Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CRBP opened at $0.20 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Equities analysts forecast that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 115,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 66.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 255,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 101,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 395,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 38,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 435,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. 25.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immune modulators for immuno-oncology and fibrosis diseases. It develops lenabasum, an oral molecule that selectively activates cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2), which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus; CRB-601, an anti-integrin monoclonal antibody (mAb) for the treatment of cancer and fibrosis that inhibits the activation of transforming growth factor ß (TGFß); and CRB-602, an anti-avß6/avß8 mAb that blocks the activation of TGFß for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

