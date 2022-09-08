Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 20.89% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.

Coupa Software Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:COUP traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.91. 33,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,325,568. Coupa Software has a 12-month low of $50.54 and a 12-month high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.79.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock worth $1,210,703 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently commented on COUP shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Coupa Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.95.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

