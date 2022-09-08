Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.37-0.44 EPS.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded up $1.41 on Thursday, reaching $67.23. The stock had a trading volume of 51,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,568. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $50.54 and a 1 year high of $270.79. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.79.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. Coupa Software’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Coupa Software

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.95.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $32,955.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,808.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 368.0% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 11,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 77.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the period.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.