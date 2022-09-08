Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 20.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share.
Coupa Software Stock Performance
Shares of COUP stock opened at $65.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.79. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $50.54 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.
Insider Activity
In other news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total value of $106,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 1,940 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.11, for a total transaction of $106,913.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,703. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coupa Software
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently issued reports on COUP. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.95.
Coupa Software Company Profile
Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.
Featured Stories
