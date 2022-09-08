Covesting (COV) Price Up 40.3% This Week

Covesting (COV) traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Over the last week, Covesting has traded 40.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Covesting has a total market capitalization of $4.29 million and approximately $157,522.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Covesting coin can currently be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001326 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005192 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,260.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005346 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005191 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002655 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00038631 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00134801 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022847 BTC.
Covesting Coin Profile
COV is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 18,767,851 coins and its circulating supply is 16,787,851 coins. The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io. The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting. Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Covesting
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
