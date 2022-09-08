Covestor Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,794 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Covestor Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of Tejon Ranch at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,395,962 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $25,490,000 after buying an additional 10,566 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 79.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after acquiring an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 560,705 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Foundation Resource Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 426,612 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $7,790,000 after buying an additional 11,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 341,206 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $6,230,000 after purchasing an additional 32,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRC traded down $0.29 on Thursday, hitting $16.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,028. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.34, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch ( NYSE:TRC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.44 million. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 1.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tejon Ranch Co. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Tejon Ranch Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through five segments: Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development, Resort/Residential Real Estate Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Commercial/Industrial Real Estate Development segment engages in the planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure projects, pre-leased buildings, and buildings to be leased or sold; and sale of land to third parties for their own development.

