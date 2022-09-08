Covestor Ltd Boosts Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 79.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Corning were worth $275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 589.3% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GLW. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

Corning stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,101. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.94 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at $269,561.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

