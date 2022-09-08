Covestor Ltd Buys 2,904 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 146.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,881 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the first quarter worth $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.17. The stock had a trading volume of 407,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,725,941. The business’s 50 day moving average is $91.08 and its 200-day moving average is $88.66. The company has a market cap of $392.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.96 and a 52 week high of $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The business’s revenue was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In related news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 960,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on XOM. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

