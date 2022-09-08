Covestor Ltd Buys 809 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 742.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 918 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in RH were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in shares of RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RH traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $258.85. The stock had a trading volume of 8,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,957. The business’s 50 day moving average is $271.84 and its 200-day moving average is $302.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.50. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.99. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.31.

In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total transaction of $676,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,037.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.26, for a total transaction of $1,321,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,882.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 31,828 shares of company stock worth $8,842,560 over the last quarter. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on RH. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on RH from $262.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $520.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.00.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

