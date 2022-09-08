Covestor Ltd Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 12,299 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $2,172,495.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,024.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total value of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock valued at $10,241,311 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXN traded up $1.12 on Thursday, hitting $166.94. The stock had a trading volume of 55,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,483,042. The stock has a market cap of $152.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.24, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.74. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.02% and a net margin of 43.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 50.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. DZ Bank downgraded Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

About Texas Instruments

Get Rating

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

