Covestor Ltd Grows Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 59.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its stake in Home Depot by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 2,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 237,841 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $98,684,000 after acquiring an additional 128,481 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 36,455 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HD traded up $1.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $299.20. 39,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,376,436. The company has a market cap of $306.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $264.51 and a 1 year high of $420.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $299.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $302.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Home Depot from $335.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Home Depot from $375.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,917,927.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

