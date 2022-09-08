Covestor Ltd Has $260,000 Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 208.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares during the quarter. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in C. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,683,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,007,688,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697,137 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 164,865,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,803,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702,380 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,061,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,559,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,829 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,753,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,390,000 after acquiring an additional 319,525 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,812,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,320,000 after acquiring an additional 142,512 shares during the period. 71.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:C traded up $1.02 on Thursday, reaching $49.65. 276,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,603,208. The company has a market capitalization of $96.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.44 and a 12 month high of $73.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.69.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

