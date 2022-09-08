Covestor Ltd Purchases 9,601 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 192.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,601 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Covestor Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 64,290,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,179,815,000 after buying an additional 6,477,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,556,296,000 after buying an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,143,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,036,342,000 after buying an additional 2,090,653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,161,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,483,622,000 after buying an additional 1,382,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,453,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,011,636,000 after buying an additional 342,600 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $40.41. 246,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,697,045. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.15. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.57 and a one year high of $53.06.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

