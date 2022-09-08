Crossroads Impact (OTCMKTS:CRSS) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Crossroads Impact Corp. (OTCMKTS:CRSS – Get Rating) traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.50 and last traded at $11.76. 425 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.75.

Crossroads Impact Corp., a holding company, focuses on investing in businesses that promote economic vitality and community development. The company, through its subsidiary, Capital Plus Financial, a certified community development financial institution and certified B-Corp, supports Hispanic homeownership with a long term and fixed rate single family mortgage product.

