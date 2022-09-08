Crown (CRW) Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges

Crown (CRW) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Crown has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Crown has a total market capitalization of $294,235.88 and approximately $241.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crown coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $125.66 or 0.00653995 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00275405 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005647 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00009721 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00017334 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 30,474,609 coins. The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Crown’s official website is crownplatform.com. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform.

Crown Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

