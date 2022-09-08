CryptoZoon Price Tops $0.0008 on Major Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (ZOON) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 8th. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CryptoZoon has a total market capitalization of $582,262.57 and approximately $1.24 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,862% against the dollar and now trades at $1,744.28 or 0.09005400 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005163 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001764 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002455 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.87 or 0.00866657 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00017397 BTC.
CryptoZoon Coin Profile
CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 737,906,593 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
CryptoZoon Coin Trading
