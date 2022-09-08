CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of CSR (OTCMKTS:CSRLF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Sunday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

CSR Stock Performance

CSR stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. CSR has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.49.

Get CSR alerts:

CSR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

CSR Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of building products for residential and commercial constructions in Australia and New Zealand. It operates through Building Products, Property, and Aluminium segments. The Building Products segment offers interior systems, including gyprock plasterboards, Martini acoustic insulation products, and Rondo rolled formed steel products, as well as Himmel and Potter interior systems that supplies ceiling tiles, aluminum partitions, and architectural hardware products; construction systems, such as Hebel autoclaved aerated concrete products, AFS walling systems, cladding systems, and Cemintel fiber cement; masonry and insulation solutions comprising Bradford insulations, Bradford energy solutions, Edmonds ventilation systems, and Monier roofing solutions; and bricks, including PGH Bricks and pavers.

Receive News & Ratings for CSR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.