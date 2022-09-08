CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON CMPI traded up GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.23 ($1.59). 49,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £115.01 million and a P/E ratio of 656.15.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust PLC – Income Shares is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations.

