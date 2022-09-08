CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.67 (LON:CMPI)

CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust PLC (LON:CMPI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.67 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON CMPI traded up GBX 1.73 ($0.02) on Thursday, reaching GBX 131.23 ($1.59). 49,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,592. CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 124 ($1.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 134 ($1.62). The company has a market cap of £115.01 million and a P/E ratio of 656.15.
About CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust
Featured Articles
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
- These Two Undervalued Stocks Are Ready To Rocket Higher
- Are Hidden Gems Lurking Among Chemical & Fertilizer Stocks?
- GameStop Stock Just Flashed A Buy Signal
Receive News & Ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Global Managed Portfolio Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.