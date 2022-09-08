Curio Governance Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (CGT)

Curio Governance (CGT) traded up 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. In the last week, Curio Governance has traded 47.5% higher against the US dollar. Curio Governance has a market capitalization of $48,470.06 and approximately $530.00 worth of Curio Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curio Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Curio Governance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,214.12 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005361 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005205 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002662 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00038440 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00135099 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00022902 BTC.

Curio Governance Coin Profile

Curio Governance (CGT) is a coin. It launched on February 21st, 2020. Curio Governance’s total supply is 51,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,635,828 coins. Curio Governance’s official Twitter account is @cache_gold.

Buying and Selling Curio Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “CACHE Gold token is equivalent to one gram of gold. Each token is backed by physical gold securely stored in a vault. All gold is audited and insured. Gold backing CACHE Gold tokens is publicly verifiable at any time, simply visit the CACHE Explorer to verify CACHE Gold's backing. A token is a unit of account that is tracked on a blockchain platform. CACHE Gold tokens are unique because they are backed by real gold that is redeemable by token holders at any time. CACHE Locked Gold represents gold that backs CACHE Gold tokens. CACHE Locked Gold cannot be unlocked or removed from the vaults unless an equivalent amount of CACHE Gold tokens are redeemed. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Curio Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Curio Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Curio Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.