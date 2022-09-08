Dakota Wealth Management Buys Shares of 49,816 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 49,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.37 and a 52-week high of $88.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.96. The company has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on D. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.29.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

