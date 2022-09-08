Dakota Wealth Management Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Dakota Wealth Management lessened its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,919 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of Target by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Target by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 70,450 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $14,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 64,635 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,717,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 160,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,428 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Target Trading Up 4.4 %

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total value of $6,367,690.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,023,473.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT opened at $170.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $159.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.27. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $137.16 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

