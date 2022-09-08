Dakota Wealth Management Invests $1.63 Million in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $287,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Sealed Air by 587.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 33,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 28,575 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Sealed Air by 41.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 97,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 28,747 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Sealed Air by 259.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 283,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 204,580 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Sealed Air by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sealed Air Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.30. Sealed Air Co. has a 12 month low of $52.15 and a 12 month high of $70.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.09 and a 200-day moving average of $61.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 320.73% and a net margin of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 21.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,637,829.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Edward L. Doheny II acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.95 per share, with a total value of $256,275.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,343,715.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Sergio A. Pupkin purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $57.66 per share, with a total value of $57,660.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,637,829.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $395,640. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America cut Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Sealed Air from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Sealed Air from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

