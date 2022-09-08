Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,053 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PMGet Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PMGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

