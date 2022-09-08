Dakota Wealth Management Purchases 6,053 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $94.61 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.39 and a 200-day moving average of $98.96. The company has a market capitalization of $146.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.62. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 115.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 85.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.13.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

