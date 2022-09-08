Dakota Wealth Management Purchases Shares of 23,479 Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 23,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in Floor & Decor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total transaction of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FND shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.14.

Shares of FND opened at $81.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.26. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.91 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.17. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.82.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Floor & Decor

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.