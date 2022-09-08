Dakota Wealth Management Sells 137 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Dakota Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $2,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,665 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,936,131,000 after purchasing an additional 59,109 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.6% during the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 989,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,368,000 after purchasing an additional 70,025 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 718,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,739,000 after purchasing an additional 29,207 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Rentals during the fourth quarter valued at about $238,172,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 16.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 710,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,024,000 after purchasing an additional 101,563 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI stock opened at $297.11 on Thursday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $230.54 and a 1-year high of $414.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $291.38 and its 200 day moving average is $301.45. The stock has a market cap of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.92.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.24, for a total transaction of $102,637.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,806.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $247.00 to $312.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.82.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

