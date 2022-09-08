Dakota Wealth Management Sells 4,412 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Dakota Wealth Management decreased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,253 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,412 shares during the quarter. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 690.9% during the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 69.08% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.2 %

GS stock opened at $330.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $325.35 and a 200-day moving average of $321.45. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 27.75%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 34.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $505.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $415.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total transaction of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,791,781.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 31,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $796,231.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 486,769 shares in the company, valued at $12,213,034.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.62, for a total value of $2,788,960.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 13,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,791,781.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 507,574 shares of company stock valued at $14,881,587 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

