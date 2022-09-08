Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $2,015,889,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $4,077,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 916.7% during the 1st quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,168,431 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $342,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,502 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Danaher by 68.2% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,453,197 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $719,596,000 after purchasing an additional 994,835 shares in the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Danaher alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Danaher from $297.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.00.

Danaher Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $279.92. 10,726 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,731,259. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $233.71 and a 12-month high of $333.96. The firm has a market cap of $203.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $275.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Danaher news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.13, for a total value of $3,253,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,171,529.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,906 shares of company stock worth $11,823,179 in the last 90 days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Danaher

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.