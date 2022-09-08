Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE DEX opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.59.
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
