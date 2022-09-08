Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 13.5% per year over the last three years.

NYSE DEX opened at $7.72 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.19. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.26 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 57,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 396,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after buying an additional 11,385 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 71,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 11,776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 114,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares in the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

