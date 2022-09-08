Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSE DDF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 24,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,219. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.
Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
