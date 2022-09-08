Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:DDF)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 1.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund alerts:

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DDF traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $8.41. 24,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,219. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.29 and a 1-year high of $11.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.60.

Institutional Trading of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the period. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.