Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Purchased by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) by 375.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,915.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 516,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,015,000 after purchasing an additional 490,936 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 800,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,939,000 after purchasing an additional 164,727 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares in the company, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

NYSE:DELL opened at $37.98 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.74 and a 1 year high of $61.54. The stock has a market cap of $28.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day moving average of $47.24.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.04. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 305.10% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $26.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

