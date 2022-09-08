Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Stock Price Up 7.8%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSE:DNN – Get Rating)’s share price rose 7.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 243,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,124,005 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Denison Mines to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Denison Mines Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.25 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines ( NYSE:DNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Denison Mines had a net margin of 239.22% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, selling of, and investing in uranium properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the 95% interest owned Wheeler River uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

