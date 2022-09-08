Dfyn Network (DFYN) Market Capitalization Tops $5.81 Million

Dfyn Network (DFYN) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 8th. Dfyn Network has a total market capitalization of $5.81 million and $843,496.00 worth of Dfyn Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dfyn Network has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. One Dfyn Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0402 or 0.00000210 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,700.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,141.52 or 0.05969833 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005230 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002450 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.00 or 0.00878607 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00016070 BTC.
About Dfyn Network
Dfyn Network’s total supply is 198,284,457 coins and its circulating supply is 144,604,909 coins. Dfyn Network’s official Twitter account is @_DFyn.
Dfyn Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Dfyn Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dfyn Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.