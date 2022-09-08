Diageo (NYSE:DEO) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Diageo (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DEO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,230 ($39.03) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,300 ($51.96) to GBX 4,500 ($54.37) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,900 ($47.12) to GBX 4,160 ($50.27) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,192.50.

Diageo Trading Up 0.7 %

Diageo stock opened at $175.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Diageo has a 52 week low of $166.24 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $181.04 and a 200-day moving average of $187.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diageo

Diageo Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 135.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Diageo by 432.0% during the 1st quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

