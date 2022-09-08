DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 21%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 21% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.39 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 171,902 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 31% from the average daily volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.66 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

