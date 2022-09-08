DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.00-$12.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.87. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE DKS traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.28. 1,271,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,335. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $142.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.75. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.54.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.17. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 55.70% and a net margin of 10.42%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 11.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.72%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Gordon Haskett raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. OTR Global raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $123.39.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 16,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $1,779,224.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,987,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 53,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $5,894,692.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,899,208.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,542 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,209 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 218.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 8,343 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 5,721 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $678,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

