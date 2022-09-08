Digitalcoin Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (DGC)

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Digitalcoin has a total market cap of $77,627.52 and approximately $82.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Digitalcoin has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. One Digitalcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025418 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.91 or 0.00299708 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001240 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 70.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001593 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002479 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00030500 BTC.

Digitalcoin Profile

Digitalcoin (CRYPTO:DGC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 39,495,318 coins. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Digitalcoin is digitalcoin.co.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Digitalcoin is an alternative open-source cryptocurrency with focus on economic fairness and growth. It uses the tagline “A Currency for the Digital Age”. The Digitalcoin community aims to help facilitate the circulation of digital currency by bridging the gap between the common public and the new cryptocurrency technology.Blocks are hashed using Scrypt, X11 and SHA256 algorithms. The average block confirmation time for Digitalcoin takes about 40 seconds. The total supply of digitalcoins will balance out around 48,166,000 as block halvings occur.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitalcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

