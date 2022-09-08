DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $18.00

DigixDAO (DGD) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One DigixDAO coin can now be bought for about $130.44 or 0.00675530 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DigixDAO has a total market capitalization of $9.64 million and $18.00 worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded 38.4% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,308.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Solana (SOL) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00170592 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004302 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005301 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002649 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00037738 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00134738 BTC.
DigixDAO Profile
DGD is a N/A coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 73,909 coins. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix. DigixDAO’s official website is digix.global/dgd. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
DigixDAO Coin Trading
