DLD Asset Management LP Acquires 95,643 Shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

DLD Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) by 472.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,643 shares during the period. DLD Asset Management LP owned about 0.10% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $18,441,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,617,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,330,000 after purchasing an additional 570,820 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 836,218 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $15,320,000 after purchasing an additional 465,016 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,588,814 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,015,000 after purchasing an additional 344,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems in the 1st quarter worth $5,121,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

TDS stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.40. The company had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 634,447. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 0.99. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.36.

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 82.76%.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, routers, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

