DLD Asset Management LP Acquires New Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,455,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.08% of South Jersey Industries at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,310,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in South Jersey Industries by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get South Jersey Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, South Jersey Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Announces Dividend

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $34.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 588,986. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.64. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $35.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

About South Jersey Industries

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for South Jersey Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Jersey Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.