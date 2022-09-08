DLD Asset Management LP Invests $394,000 in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Plantronics by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 176,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,355,000. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new stake in shares of Plantronics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,147,000. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Plantronics

In related news, Director Guido Jouret sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $31,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at $797,034.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Plantronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POLY remained flat at $39.82 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.13. Plantronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $40.82. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 84.72 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.41, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Plantronics (NYSE:POLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.30). Plantronics had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 684.84%. The firm had revenue of $415.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Plantronics, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells integrated communications and collaborations solutions for corporate customers, small businesses, and individuals in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and rest of the Americas.

