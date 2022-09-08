DLD Asset Management LP Makes New $751,000 Investment in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $751,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRQ. Georgetown University bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,704,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after purchasing an additional 639,400 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,909,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,341,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 21.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,714,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,503,000 after acquiring an additional 297,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TRQ has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.83. 176,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,507,305. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average of $26.78. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.75 and a 1-year high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.58.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

