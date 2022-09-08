DLD Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,088,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZNGA. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Zynga by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 12,724,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,435,000 after buying an additional 6,256,834 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Zynga by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zynga by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 132,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 102,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 20.9% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 72,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 12,538 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zynga stock remained flat at $8.18 during trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 41,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,117,266. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Zynga Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.57 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of -81.80 and a beta of 0.03.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.89.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social game services in the United States and internationally. The company provides social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

