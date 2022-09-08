DLD Asset Management LP Takes $432,000 Position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 43,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000. DLD Asset Management LP owned 0.17% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GEEX. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,569,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Stock Performance

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition stock remained flat at $10.12 during midday trading on Thursday. 1 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,503. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

About Games & Esports Experience Acquisition

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

