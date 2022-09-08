DLD Asset Management LP Takes Position in Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $84,705,000. Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 583.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 925,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,235,000 after acquiring an additional 789,565 shares in the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,183,000. Syquant Capital Sas raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 422.9% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 656,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,213,000 after acquiring an additional 530,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bottomline Technologies by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,181,247 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,705,000 after acquiring an additional 297,330 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bottomline Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bottomline Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.
Bottomline Technologies, Inc provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other.
