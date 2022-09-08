DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $90.00 to $68.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 23.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. William Blair cut shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of DocuSign from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 13th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $151.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $55.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.45. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $294.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.23.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The business had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that DocuSign will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in DocuSign during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 440.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DocuSign by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

