Dogecoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $277.95 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. During the last week, Dogecoin has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0614 or 0.00000317 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and $277.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00025781 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.45 or 0.00301648 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001257 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 81.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001718 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002497 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Argentine Football Association Fan Token (ARG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00031212 BTC.

Monavale (MONA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $627.23 or 0.03236945 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A Bitcoin clone that has reached success through clever marketing. Over the past years, thousands of new cryptocurrencies have been created but not many have instantly carved out a niche. Dogecoin has sponsored multiple high profile events such as Nascar teams and the winter Olympics – even so, there are few locations to use the coin – and instead, it has become a de facto internet tipping currency. The coin has produced 100 billion units by the end of 2014 and is now producing roughly 5 billion units per year.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), DogeChain (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Reward and Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.