Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service decreased its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 355,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,528 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.16% of Dollar General worth $79,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Dollar General by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,176,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,445,000 after buying an additional 860,616 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $191,558,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at $93,415,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 56.6% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,106,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,946,000 after buying an additional 400,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DG. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $258.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.46.

NYSE:DG opened at $245.89 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $248.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.00. The firm has a market cap of $55.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.91%.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 44,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.04, for a total value of $10,781,983.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,175,975.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 280,422 shares of company stock valued at $67,506,787. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

