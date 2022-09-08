Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.29.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on D shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $83.39 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $88.78. The company has a market cap of $69.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.96.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dominion Energy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,870,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,021,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,535 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,640,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,371,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308,258 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,624,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,676 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 28.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,007,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,235,284,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,175,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,663,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005,105 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

